Filmmakers cautious about direct-to-digital releases as second wave hits

“The pay-per-video model is now getting attention in India. While these are early days for TVoD (transaction video-on-demand), the model will do even better as bigger films are released in this format. We have received great interest from producers and are looking forward to releasing a strong slate of blockbusters across languages," said Shariq Patel, chief business officer, Zee Studios whose pay-per-view offering is called ZeePlex. “The biggest thing in favour of the TVoD experience is its similarity to the theatrical model of buying one ticket per film. While we all love to catch the latest movies at the nearest theatres, we sensed the need for a solution like ZeePlex, which gives the consumers flexibility and convenience to catch their favourite films in the comfort of their homes, along with friends and family," he added.