Film-makers dismayed as government abolishes FCAT

“We have no idea how the government came up with this suddenly without any discussion with the fraternity," said a film-maker who declined to be named. While most films are passed by the censor board itself with suggestions or modifications, the person said it would be interesting to see if the government supplements this abolition with a new set of content guidelines for films or with a larger body that would oversee both theatrical and web content since the intent seems to be to control programming across media platforms.