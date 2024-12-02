Indian filmmakers turn to mythology in bid to supplement spectacle with cultural sentiments
SummaryStars Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal are set to lead upcoming projects, despite mixed past performances. Experts see potential for engaging storytelling that resonates across generations and demographics.
Filmmakers across Indian languages are churning out mythological tales even after the middling performance of such movies recently, hoping to combine high-quality visual effects with a larger-than-life narrative to speak to cultural and nationalistic sentiments, besides catering to family audiences.