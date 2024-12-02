Filmmakers across Indian languages are churning out mythological tales even after the middling performance of such movies recently, hoping to combine high-quality visual effects with a larger-than-life narrative to speak to cultural and nationalistic sentiments, besides catering to family audiences.

While Ranbir Kapoor will star in a two-part franchise based on the Ramayana - expected to be released in Diwali 2026 and Diwali 2027 - Vicky Kaushal will be seen in Mahavatar (December 2026), where he plays eternal warrior Chiranjeevi Parashurama. The makers of Hanu-Man, a Telugu film that made waves earlier this year, have already announced Jai Hanuman, a sequel scheduled for 2025.

Even though mythology-centric films released in the recent past, such as Adipurush and Brahmastra, had a mixed reception and their box office collections were less than impressive, experts said the upcoming mythological titles provide an opportunity for grand storytelling and production values, albeit at high budgets. Further, they will need to be headlined by mainstream stars to appeal to wide audiences.

“There’s still undeniable interest in such content among audiences. These stories are deeply rooted in Indian culture, often resonating on an emotional level with viewers," said Gautam Dutta, CEO – revenue and operations at PVR INOX Ltd. “The potential of the genre remains high, especially when modern CGI (computer-generated imagery) technology is used to create representations of timeless themes like good versus evil, love, and sacrifice."

Dutta cited the example of Kalki 2898 AD, a film inspired by mythological tales that offered a fresh, urban twist, blending the sacred with contemporary elements. Mythological films celebrate India’s rich cultural and historical legacy, often resonating deeply with audiences who appreciate traditional narratives, Dutta said.

While such films often intertwine elements of history, mythology and fiction, they reflect the diversity of ways in which cinema can engage with national identity, history and culture.

Diverse audience

Experts said the audience for mythology-based stories is diverse, encompassing a wide range of demographics. Families, children, and the older generation who are familiar with these stories form the core group, while the combination of grand visuals and cultural nostalgia draws interest from younger audiences.

While older viewers connect with the narratives they grew up hearing, creating a multi-generational bond, mythology-based films have the potential to engage global audiences who are curious about Indian culture.

According to the Ormax Cine Sense: 2023 report, mythology is among the top five genres with the highest appeal among Hindi theatrical audiences, underscoring its significant demand. Furthermore, advancements in VFX and special effects now enable filmmakers to create grand, immersive experiences, elevating the experience of mythological storytelling – an important driver for theatrical success.

"The combined impact of the pandemic and the rise of OTT platforms has made theatrical audiences more discerning, with an increasing emphasis on ‘theatre-worthiness’ to justify a trip to the cinema," said Sanket Kulkarni, head - business development (theatrical) at Ormax Media. “In this evolving landscape, certain genres naturally align with the notion of 'theatre-worthiness.'"

Mythology, owing to the larger-than-life world built as part of the narrative, stands out as one such genre, he said.

Additionally, as content becomes more segmented, the family-inclusive nature of mythology is a positive. Mythology’s universal themes and cultural resonance make it an ideal candidate for pan-India ventures appealing to audiences across regions, he pointed out.

“Traditionally, television has been the dominant platform for mythological stories, thanks to its episodic format and broad accessibility," said Ashish Saksena, chief operating officer, cinemas, at BookMyShow. “In recent years, filmmakers have embraced this rich tradition, reimagining these narratives using modern cinematic techniques that merge age-old values with contemporary sensibilities. The genre’s appeal lies in its ability to combine familiar storytelling with cultural pride."

He cited the example of Jai Santoshi Maa, a small-budget film that proved to be a sleeper hit alongside all-time blockbuster Sholay in the 1970s.

Entertainment experts said that while such big-ticket films mandate the presence of stars, they also require directors who can meld the subject with their star power, instead of catering to their existing image.

“Also, no star can guarantee returns if the content isn’t up to the mark nowadays," independent trade analyst Sreedhar Pillai said.