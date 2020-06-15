NEW DELHI: The new government guidelines mandating adherence to cast and crew age limit, requirement of medical personnel and other hygiene measures on sets, among others, have thrown Bollywood into a state of disarray. Filmmakers are trying to work out feasible options even as limited people will mean higher cost fo infrastructure and resources with shorter work days.

“Everyone is as confused as anyone else," said Navdeep Singh, director of films like NH10 and Laal Kaptaan. “Some of these guidelines are not practical at all and what’s even more worrying is that we don’t know who is going to supervise or permit shoots."

Singh adds that the draft guidelines obviously don’t consider or recognise that movie shoots are extremely chaotic and it would be impossible to manage separate make-up equipment or costumes for everyone. Having one person to wait on every actor is hugely impractical especially when there are a handful of assistant directors often rushing to do everything from actors’ hair in the middle of shots to setting up props and lights and giving out sheets of dialogue.

One of the guidelines also forbid people above the age of 65 and those who are pregnant or have a pregnant spouse from working, automatically reducing opportunities for people when several have already sat at home for close to three months now.

“Ads and TV shows are easier since they work with small crews and within contained environments. But a lot of this is easier said than done for film shoots that often go outdoors to real locations," said Mrighdeep Singh Lamba, director of the Fukrey franchise.

When a film unit does go out of Mumbai, say to a green zone, and a member falls sick or tests positive, does the entire team quarantine and who bears the cost of all of this because there are no provisions for insurance as of now, filmmakers pointed out.

Lamba suggested mock shoots before actual schedules start to identify real setback as all this is only theory at the moment.

“We will all eventually get to it but right now, most are waiting to see how someone else manages it," Lamba said.

Film shoots usually follow a 12-hour shift but work days will now be shorter given the sanitisation and disinfecting rules, the number of days will increase and that will have an impact on budgets when producers are already dealing with dwindling revenues. The other suggestion is to have the whole unit isolated in a closed space for the entire duration of the shoot and filmmakers are keenly considering options like resorts or hotels.

“That would lead to newer narratives," said Siddharth Anand Kumar, vice-president, films and television, Saregama India, adding that they have been receiving pitches for stories set entirely in one location, like Rajkummar Rao’s Trapped that sees the protagonist locked up in an apartment.

But given that cinema needs to be escapist for people looking for a break from their real lives, the format may not be sustainable, filmmakers said, especially because not everyone would want to relive the tragic reality of the past few months.

Most importantly, directors wait for a final nod from big stars. For example, while director Sanjay Gupta has convinced John Abraham, Emraan Hashmi and other cast members of his film Mumbai Saga to resume work soon, not everyone is hopeful.

“I don’t think the main stars are hurting for money and I will be surprised if they agree to come back soon," Singh said.

