Filmmakers launch merchandise, spin-offs of tentpole movies for enduring income
Summary
- While titles such as Ranveer Singh-starrer 83 and Fighter have brought out merchandise collections, others like Baahubali and Singham have seen animation spin-offs stream on television and video-on-demand platforms.
New Delhi: Indian filmmakers are increasingly turning to new and relatively untapped revenue streams to bolster recovery prospects for big-budget tentpole movies beyond their theatrical run, especially at a time box office has turned uncertain and satellite and digital rights are drying up.