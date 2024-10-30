Industry
Filmmakers look to de-risk projects, sign OTT deals as box office bombs
SummaryProducers have faced criticism for mentioning the streaming partner in the marketing and publicity of the said film, which many say, takes away from the need to go to the cinemas as the movie would soon be available for home-viewing.
New Delhi: Filmmakers are increasingly signing pacts to release films on streaming platforms before they hit the theatres, as they seek to de-risk their projects at a time audiences have soured on movie-going.
