Filmmakers review, delay projects to stem box office failures

The recent move by Yash Raj Films to release Salman Khan’s Tiger 3, for Diwali 2023 instead of Eid in April, as initially planned, not just gives them more time to work on the film but ensures adequate gap post YRF’s other biggie, Pathaan, starring Shah Rukh Khan, slated for January 2023. While there is no official announcement on the same, Dharma Productions is said to have put Tiger Shroff-starrer Screw Dheela on the backburner after the tepid response to the announcement video and the lead star demanding an unreasonable amount of money. “One big hope during covid was that OTT platforms would come to the rescue of producers and help make projects more viable. But now, even they are acquiring wisely and rejecting anything that doesn’t work for them," Mohan pointed out.