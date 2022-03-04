Filmmakers split digital streaming rights to maximise revenue

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Film trade experts said the new trend has emerged to de-risk high-scale projects and enable better recovery for films with high investments especially since any one platform is unlikely to be able to afford prices high enough to make it viable for the producers
New Delhi: Big-budget, multilingual films, lined up for release in theatres in the coming weeks, will split their digital streaming rights across languages instead of selling them to one over-the-top video streaming service. The move will help producers recoup investments in their largescale films faster.
SS Rajamouli’s Telugu period action drama RRR will be available on Netflix in Hindi as well as on ZEE5 in the southern languages, cricket based sports film ‘83 will stream on both Netflix and Disney+ Hotstar.
Film trade experts said the new trend has emerged to de-risk these high-scale projects and enable better recovery for these films with high investments especially since any one platform is unlikely to be able to afford prices high enough to make it viable for the producers. Further, platforms themselves are looking to target specific language niches and are making acquisitions accordingly.
“There is a pricing issue with big films which results in OTT platforms compromising on exclusive rights," said Yusuf Shaikh, business head, feature films at production and distribution company Percept Pictures.
Streaming platforms are willing to purchase language specific rights as these large event movies are once-in-a-year kind of phenomena that will not be telecast on satellite television too soon, explained Shaikh.
RRR, for instance, with a budget running close to Rs. 500 crore, is said to have made over Rs. 300 crore with the sale of satellite and digital rights. Sports drama ’83 may have performed below par at the box office but will recoup around Rs. 50 crore and Rs. 30 crore from Hotstar and Netflix respectively to help recover its cost of Rs. 240 crore and the Rs. 20 crore spent on publicity and advertising, according to an estimate by trade website Box Office India.
Last September, Kangana Ranaut’s Thalaivii, which cost Rs. 40-45 crore to make, had released cinemas when several restrictions were still in place. The film then sold the digital streaming rights to Netflix and Amazon Prime Video across languages for Rs. 55 crore, agreeing to a two-week window for the premiere of the Hindi version on the former.
The difference between acquisition rates for a film that premieres directly on a digital platform and one that starts streaming after being released in theatres is huge, Karan Taurani, senior vice-president at Elara Capital Ltd pointed out. Since these big films have already opted for theatrical release, there is only so much an OTT service can pay to stream them after the agreed upon window. Splitting rights, however, allows for a more effective strategy and better monetization. “It helps the film recover its investment and gives the producer confidence to spend more on ambitious projects. Plus every platform is looking at its own language and target audience. So it’s a win-win for both," Taurani said.
Film producer, trade and exhibition expert Girish Johar said this phenomenon may only play out for the initial period till OTT services find their feet in the country. However, splitting rights overall helps the producer with at least a 20% addition to revenue. “The situation is very fluid right now and most OTT platforms don’t really know where their strength lies. It makes sense to pay slightly less for one film and utilize the funds for other titles," Johar pointed out.
Platforms like Disney+ Hotstar and Amazon Prime Video did not respond to Mint’s queries on why it may make sense to split digital rights across different languages or if they plan to adopt the strategy for upcoming films. Netflix declined to comment.
