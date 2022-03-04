Filmmakers split digital streaming rights to maximise revenue

The difference between acquisition rates for a film that premieres directly on a digital platform and one that starts streaming after being released in theatres is huge, Karan Taurani, senior vice-president at Elara Capital Ltd pointed out. Since these big films have already opted for theatrical release, there is only so much an OTT service can pay to stream them after the agreed upon window. Splitting rights, however, allows for a more effective strategy and better monetization. “It helps the film recover its investment and gives the producer confidence to spend more on ambitious projects. Plus every platform is looking at its own language and target audience. So it’s a win-win for both," Taurani said.