Legal experts warn of increasing IP infringement as AI and digital platforms proliferate
With the Delhi High Court granting interim protection to the intellectual property rights of the 1994 Hindi filmAndaz Apna Apnato prevent the unauthorised use of its characters, title, dialogues and artistic elements, entertainment industry experts say there is gradual recognition of the increasing threat to intellectual property (IP) ownership, especially with the proliferation of digital platforms and AI technologies.