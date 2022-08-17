Filmmakers turn to VFX to lure crowds back to cinema halls2 min read . Updated: 17 Aug 2022, 01:10 AM IST
- Visual effects currently account for 10-15% of the budget for an Indian movie, but this will rise to 30-35%
NEW DELHI : Filmmakers are increasing investments in visual effects as they try to bring audiences back to cinemas with larger-than-life spectacles. Upcoming films such as Karan Johar’s Brahmastra, which cost ₹300 crore to make, and T-Series’ Adipurush with a budget of ₹400 crore, are among several titles that are known to have spent ₹50-75 crore on special effects.