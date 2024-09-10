Films about women are having a moment in China

In the modified version, a scene has been cut where Hu compares patriarchal practices described in Nushu with abuse in her own marriage and discusses how her husband pressured her to have an abortion after finding out she was pregnant with a girl. Instead, in a new voice-over not in the original version, Hu says she has formed her own opinions of marriage that diverge from her husband’s views on traditional gender roles, and cites his desire for a son as the reason for their divorce.