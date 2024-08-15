Filmmakers build on cinematic universes with prequels

After attempting sequels and spinoffs to hit films to create Hollywood-style cinematic universes, filmmakers are now attempting prequels to pique audience interest. While Indian 3 will be a back story to the two released Kamal Haasan films, a prequel to Kannada hit Kantara is in the works. Jigarthanda DoubleX , a 2023 Tamil-language action drama, was a spiritual successor and prequel to Jigarthanda released in 2014.

Trade experts say the trend tries to cash in on the formula of franchises that are a bigger draw after the pandemic than new and fresh stories.

“It only makes sense to extend a successful franchise as it increases the depth and equity of an existing brand. Once you have a powerful IP (intellectual property), chances are the awareness among the ticket-buying public will be high," independent exhibitor Vishek Chauhan said.

The theatrical business, especially after the pandemic, has been driven by brands and franchises, Chauhan said, with hits like Gadar 2, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and Sooryavanshi emerging as some of the first hits after the reopening of theatres. Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Pathaan that became the first Hindi film to cross the ₹500 crore mark in domestic box office collections, too, was part of producers Yash Raj Films’ Spy Universe.

The latest Marvel film Deadpool & Wolverine, released late July, has crossed the ₹100 crore mark, having earned ₹115 crore at last count. Calling it a move that is more than welcome, Chauhan said the trend of prequels and spinoffs is the way forward.

To be sure, Indian film franchises consisting of multiple movies and characters that often cross over from one to the other, inspired by the Hollywood model such as that of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, are fast expanding with new titles. While Yash Raj Films has announced an addition to its spy universe titled Alpha starring Alia Bhatt that will add to hit franchises such as Pathaan, Tiger and War, the horror-comedy universe has seen a new hit with Munjya along with films like Stree and Bhediya earlier. The latest instalment of director Rohit Shetty’s cop universe, Singham Again, sees Deepika Padukone and Tiger Shroff joining as new characters.

“A film is likely to work if the first part was well made and audiences are attached to the characters and the universe," Ashutosh Agarwal, owner of Star World Cinemas in Uttar Pradesh said adding that the trend could play out for prequels like it has for spin-offs such as Pathaan. However, he pointed out that marketing and positioning of films has become crucial. In case of Indian 2, while the film received mixed reviews, it wasn’t even promoted aggressively for Hindi-speaking audiences.

Film producer, trade and exhibition expert Girish Johar agreed the trend of prequels has to be more than a marketing ploy to push a film. “It’s a great idea to explore a backstory to a universe and add to the world. But the audience needs more reason than just the fact that the older film was a hit. The new film has to be worth buying a ticket to. Otherwise, the strategy can backfire as well," Johar said.