Filmmakers build on cinematic universes with prequels
Summary
- Sequels and spin-offs of hit films that were used to create Hollywood-style cinematic universes, have now given way to prequels that filmmakers are using to pique audience interest.
After attempting sequels and spinoffs to hit films to create Hollywood-style cinematic universes, filmmakers are now attempting prequels to pique audience interest. While Indian 3 will be a back story to the two released Kamal Haasan films, a prequel to Kannada hit Kantara is in the works. Jigarthanda DoubleX, a 2023 Tamil-language action drama, was a spiritual successor and prequel to Jigarthanda released in 2014.