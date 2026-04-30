Films delayed due to political pressure pile up, increasing costs and potential revenue loss

Lata Jha
4 min read30 Apr 2026, 11:18 AM IST
logo
Two major star films – Salman Khan’s Maatrubhumi and Vijay’s Jana Nayagan have been delayed indefinitely over the past few months.
Summary
Two major films, Maatrubhumi and Jana Nayagan, have been delayed indefinitely due to political scrutiny, increasing costs and disrupting marketing efforts. The film industry faces uncertainty from regulatory pressures, affecting investments and release strategies, with potential revenue losses.

Two major films – Salman Khan’s Maatrubhumi and Vijay’s Jana Nayagan have been delayed indefinitely over the past few months as political pressures hold off certification and theatrical showcasing, adding to the inventory of unreleased films in India.

The former film, previously titled Battle of Galwan, was to have been released in April, and is fighting a China angle as the government softens its stand towards the neighbouring country. Lead actor-turned-politician Vijay’s film was to have been released in January but has faced intense scrutiny and certification issues ahead of assembly elections in Tamil Nadu.

Such delays for films have been seen earlier, adding to costs and expenses, disrupting OTT showcasing, and even having to be majorly re-edited or not released at all. Films including Padmaavat, Udta Punjab and Lipstick Under My Burkha underwent extensive scrutiny before they were released.

“From a cost perspective, the impact can be significant,” said Bhuvanesh Mendiratta, managing director of Miraj Entertainment Ltd. “Delays increase interest costs, marketing re-spends and opportunity loss, while re-editing or reshooting adds further financial pressure. For mid-to-large budget films, this can translate into losses running into several crores, especially if release windows are missed or campaigns need to be restructured.”

Also Read | Bollywood's 'spiritual sequels' spark legal battle: What filmmakers need to know

Filmmakers typically follow a structured and legal route if the Central Board of Film Certification asks for cuts or changes. Alay Razvi, managing partner of Accord Juris, said they first appeal to the Film Certification Appellate Tribunal under the Cinematograph Act, though the outcomes vary and delays mount.

Many approach the high courts or the Supreme Court, citing free-speech violations under Articles 14, 19, and 21, as seen in the plea filed by the Jana Nayagan producers in the Madras High Court and the victory for Udta Punjab when the Bombay High Court slashed the 80-plus demanded edits.

Risks of litigation

“Public campaigns, industry petitions and media pressure amplify demands for certification without changes. Some opt for self-censorship or festival circuits abroad. Litigation often preserves content but risks missing prime release windows, balancing art against financial urgency,” Razvi pointed out.

The cost of a stalled film is multifaceted, according to Ankit Rajgarhia, designate partner at Bahuguna Law Associates. Beyond the production budget, filmmakers face "unsold inventory" and the gruelling expense of retrofitting content.

“For a big-ticket film budgeted at 200-400 crore, a six-month delay can incur interest costs of approximately 20-40 crore alone. Beyond the producers, the unsold inventory includes marketing spends that must be repeated and loss of windowing, such as missing a holiday release like Eid or Pongal, which can slash opening-day projections by 30-50%,” Rajgarhia explained.

Also Read | Filmmakers double down on mega-budget spectacles despite box office volatility

Further, while mid-production pivots to edit or change the plot can add 30 crore-60 crore to the budget, delayed films often fall victim to leaks. Jana Nayagan reportedly faced a massive online leak while waiting for CBFC clearance, with trade analysts estimating a potential loss of 300 crore-400 crore in theatrical and OTT revenue.

“The deeper concern for the film industry is the uncertainty created by extra-legal pressures,” said Ankit Sahni, a partner at Ajay Sahni & Associates. “Investors and studios allocate hundreds of crores into film production and unpredictability at the release stage affects risk assessment across the entire ecosystem – from financing and insurance to distribution and international co-productions. Ultimately, regulatory clarity and protection of lawful exhibition are essential for maintaining confidence in the film business.”

Double-edged sword

Controversies can be a double-edged sword. Arjit Benjamin, associate partner at Prosoll Law, said films may occasionally benefit from controversies. A controversy can amplify awareness where distribution remains intact. An example is Padmaavat, where despite protests and uneven disruption, the film recorded impressive box office collections.

Also Read | OTT platforms turn free hits into paywalled shows to boost subscribers

However, where controversy results in distribution impairment like delays, reduced screens or restrictive certification, the effect is usually negative. Adult certification for Rajinikanth’s movie Coolie was associated with an estimated 40 crore-50 crore revenue shortfall, Benjamin added.

“A film works on its own merit, and any surround sound is typically of marginal benefit,” said Mihir Rale, partner – (co-head – digital | TMT) at Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas. “The practical reality is that the window for theatrical showcasing is shorter than it used to be, creating an unhealthy incentive for anyone who believes that surround sound could help increase footfalls.”

About the Author

Lata Jha

Lata writes about the media and entertainment industry for Mint, focusing on everything from traditional film and TV to newer areas like video and audio streaming, including the business and regulatory aspects of both. A journalist for over a decade, she has extensively covered relatively underexplored aspects of what is seen as a glamorous business—from the death of single-screen cinemas in small towns to unreasonable star fees and demands eating into film production budgets and eventually inflating ticket rates. She was early to spot what are now established and ongoing trends such as the slowdown in the OTT business and the surge in the popularity of southern movies, which she continues to spotlight. A regular writer of in-depth, long-form features, her best-read work ranges from critical profiles of companies like Netflix, JioHotstar and Prime Video to takes on sexual harassment and mental health in the entertainment industry. She spends a lot of time watching content, particularly the old-school way in movie theatres, to make sure her writing is embedded in on-ground experience, since she believes the best stories often come from the travesties of directly engaging with and paying for the content that she writes on, and not from celebrity tweets, company releases or listings. A graduate of the Columbia School of Journalism, she has also authored a book on the business of entertainment.

Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

More

Topics

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.