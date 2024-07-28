Brands, films and web content tap into nostalgia to drive consumption

New Delhi: Humans love to live in the past. Artistes such as authors, filmmakers, and dramatists often tap into this powerful emotion of nostalgia, transporting audiences to a bygone era that's slow and reposeful through their creative oeuvres.

Content creators are producing web shows set in the 1990s, makers are churning out sequels to popular films released over two decades ago, and social media pages centred around advertisements and TV shows that millennial and Gen Z audiences may have grown up on are being set up. Brands are roping in yesteryear celebrities to entrench their appeal.

The tragic effects of the pandemic reinforced the fragility of life, prompting many to seek succour in the past. No wonder, then, that many sequels of old hits released after the pandemic ended have been blockbusters. Sequels like Gadar 2 and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 took the box office by storm.

Meanwhile, according to media consulting firm Ormax, web shows like Gullak (piggy bank) or Yeh Meri Family that essentially remind viewers of simpler times, have fared well in terms of Ormax Power Rating (OPR). This is a score on a scale of 0-100, representing a show’s content strength and the percentage of audiences likely to recommend it. Meanwhile, singers are rebooting classics or hook lines while brands onboard faces from the 1990s.

“Nostalgia is a huge lasso for audiences. It plays a very significant and substantial role in film, television, social media and a step further, even in how marketing has evolved to reach consumers, both returning and the uninitiated," Gunjan Arya, chief executive officer, Only Much Louder, a media and entertainment organisation, said.

"Whether it’s reboots and remixes, adaptations, period pieces or sequels, IPs (intellectual properties) that tap into a consumer’s established reference point will deliver better results than efforts to build a fanbase from scratch."

Nostalgia marketing captures audiences

On the theatrical front, a few months ago, Yash Raj Films kickstarted the nostalgia film festival by re-releasing their older titles, while a brand like Nykaa brought Pooja Bedi (Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar) and Amrita Rao and Zayed Khan (Main Hoon Na) on board to reprise their roles from the films.

Fintech firm Cred is bringing back the 90s' charm through their advertisements, featuring names like Rahul Dravid, Karisma Kapoor, Jackie Shroff and others. Aashna Iyer, director, growth engagements at digital marketing agency BC Web Wise, said that covers of Hindi songs by pop band Sanam, the classic meme of Rose from the Titanic or remixed old songs across reels, show that the revival of the 90s has recently become an overarching theme.

Entertainment industry experts point out every era has its resurgence. In the early 2000s and 2010s, there was a resurgence of the 70s and 80s, with song remixes that inundated pop culture. The current generation, that is a mix of millennials and Gen Z, are digitally active and consume content through various platforms, said Prateek Sethi, founder, TRIP Creative agency. They value nostalgia and enjoy references from 90s, 2000s and early 2010s. Tailoring content as per their preferences can significantly enhance engagement and relevance.

Calling it a trend that’s here to stay, Mehul Gupta, co-founder and CEO of independent digital agency SoCheers, said three to four years down the line, Gen Z audiences will come into the picture more, with pages likely designed to help them go down the memory lane.

Nostalgic music and marketing drive engagement

On the music front, one sees an increase in content that evokes nostalgia for multiple reasons, Hamza Kazi, music head at Dharma Cornerstone Agency, pointed out. “Firstly, Reels have made it possible for people to access old songs easily. Now, major labels have opened their music catalogues for Instagram, so people who want to reminisce about the 80s and 90s can access memories related to songs with a few clicks," Kazi said.

Music artistes are also integrating these memories of millennials into contemporary music, he added. Rapper Divine licensed and sampled ‘Baazigar’ in one of his songs. Nikita Gandhi and King gave their twist to the popular 90s song ‘Hai Hukku’.

While every successful marketing campaign has an emotional backdrop to it and the emotional spectrum is diverse, nostalgia definitely makes it to the top five list, Mayank Vora, co-founder of Logicloop, a digital marketing agency, said.

“We’ve seen a rather exponential rise in nostalgia-driven content, indicating a 75% increase in searches for nostalgic content over the past five years. One prominent reason for this upsurge is easy access to old content through streaming services and social media. In the realm of films and TV, nostalgia attracts pre-existing fan bases, ensuring a reliable market for reboots, sequels, and spin-offs that also translates into lucrative merchandising opportunities," he said.

"On social media, nostalgic content consistently achieves high engagement rates, garnering more likes, shares, and comments compared to other types of content. This elevated engagement not only enhances visibility but also drives significant advertising revenue," Vora added.

Leveraging nostalgia for strategic advantage

Nostalgia provides a strategic advantage across film, TV, and social media by leveraging emotional connect, Sandiip Kapur, founder and president, Promodome Group, a marketing agency, said. Sequels and remakes capitalize on the existing fan base of the original films, while social media platforms can monetize nostalgic content through targeted advertising.

To be sure, rather than targeting a specific generation, some industry experts see nostalgic content more about providing cognitive refreshment. Prashant Yadav, co-founder, Whilter.ai, a technology company said, that in a world that's too fast-paced and content-saturated, people crave something slower and more passive. Creators are tapping into the need for content that allows viewers to relax, rather than keeping them on the edge of their seats.

“While new marketing techniques such as meme marketing and influencer marketing come and go, the core emotion of nostalgia remains constant," said Sanmesh Sapkal, director, key accounts, TheSmallBigIdea, a digital marketing agency. “Whether it's referencing old TV shows, incorporating popular songs, or leveraging meme culture, the fundamental emotional connection with the audience endures in various forms across different platforms."