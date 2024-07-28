Industry
Brands, films and web content tap into nostalgia to drive consumption
Lata Jha 5 min read 28 Jul 2024, 03:54 PM IST
- The tragic effects of the pandemic reinforced the fragility of life, prompting many to seek succour in the past. No wonder, then, that many sequels of old hits released after the pandemic ended have been blockbusters. Sequels like Gadar 2 and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 took the box office by storm.
New Delhi: Humans love to live in the past. Artistes such as authors, filmmakers, and dramatists often tap into this powerful emotion of nostalgia, transporting audiences to a bygone era that's slow and reposeful through their creative oeuvres.
