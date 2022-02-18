NEW DELHI : The price mid- and big-budget southern language films, especially those dubbed for Hindi-speaking markets, fetch from the sale of satellite television and streaming rights has risen by nearly 300% over the past decade as a result of their growing popularity.

Some mainstream Tamil and Telugu films with sizeable budgets are being sold for about ₹20 crore compared with ₹7 lakh earlier. This has led to a 10-fold increase in production budgets, with several films costing upwards of ₹200 crore to target a pan-India audience.

“This is the highest appreciation in prices for anything anywhere in the world though it is restricted to genres such as action comedies or to big star vehicles that are made at significant budgets," said film distributor Manish Shah who is also director, Goldmine Telefilms, which owns Dhinchaak, a TV channel for southern films dubbed in Hindi.

The hike in prices is a matter of demand and supply given how these films are performing in cinemas, on satellite television, and digital platforms, said Shah, who released the Hindi version of Allu Arjun’s Pushpa-The Rise: Part One in cinemas in December.

The producers are already negotiating deals for Part Two of Arjun’s film, though it is some time away from hitting the screens. A broadcaster offered to buy the satellite and digital rights of the action thriller for about ₹300 crore but producers turned it down to demand ₹370 crore instead.

Director S.S. Rajamouli’s RRR, which will be released in theatres in March in Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and Telugu, has already made ₹350 crore by selling theatrical, satellite TV, and digital streaming rights across all languages to Pen Studios. The last two have, in turn, been sold to Netflix and ZEE5. The hike in ancillary rights has unsurprisingly led to a rise in production budgets, media and entertainment industry experts say. “Producers are planning much bigger projects. It’s all about content and scale," Shah said.

Regional cinema has benefited from screen democratisation in the country, said Siddharth Anand Kumar, vice-president, films and television, Saregama India.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.