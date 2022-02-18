Southern cinema reaps the windfall of rights sales

Director S.S. Rajamouli’s RRR, which will be released in theatres in March in Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and Telugu, has already made ₹350 crore by selling theatrical, satellite TV, and digital streaming rights across all languages to Pen Studios. The last two have, in turn, been sold to Netflix and ZEE5. The hike in ancillary rights has unsurprisingly led to a rise in production budgets, media and entertainment industry experts say. “Producers are planning much bigger projects. It’s all about content and scale," Shah said.