Films high on nationalism face the Gulf wall

“The Middle East governments prefer to stay neutral and does not approve bashing of any individual or country (by way of film content). Indian producers have to understand there is a huge opportunity for all languages there and at least at the moment, several overseas territories are even bringing better returns the domestic market," said Yusuf Shaikh, business head, feature films at production and distribution company Percept Pictures. That said, filmmakers also have to stay true to the subject they’ve chosen to take up, making for a double-edged sword, Shaikh pointed out.