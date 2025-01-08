Flexible OTT film release schedules become popular as box-office performances turn unpredictable
SummaryThe window between theatrical and OTT premieres is becoming flexible, often shortened to four weeks based on box office performance. Producers aim for quicker streaming releases to maximise returns, while OTT platforms prefer not to delay costly deals.
The gap between the theatrical premiere of a film and its release on streaming platforms is increasingly becoming flexible, depending primarily on its box-office performance. If a film doesn’t do well, it could debut on OTT platforms as soon as in four weeks or less from the norm of six to eight weeks.