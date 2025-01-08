Hello User
Business News/ Industry / Media/  Flexible OTT film release schedules become popular as box-office performances turn unpredictable

Flexible OTT film release schedules become popular as box-office performances turn unpredictable

Lata Jha

The window between theatrical and OTT premieres is becoming flexible, often shortened to four weeks based on box office performance. Producers aim for quicker streaming releases to maximise returns, while OTT platforms prefer not to delay costly deals.

Tamil film Kanguva had a longer OTT window but became available on streaming within four weeks after fizzling out in cinemas. 
The gap between the theatrical premiere of a film and its release on streaming platforms is increasingly becoming flexible, depending primarily on its box-office performance. If a film doesn’t do well, it could debut on OTT platforms as soon as in four weeks or less from the norm of six to eight weeks.

Tamil film Kanguva, which released on 14 November and had a longer OTT window, was made available on streaming platforms within four weeks after fizzling out in cinemas.

“It makes more sense (to keep the window flexible). If the audience’s response to a film is mixed and it is not exactly doing great business in theatres, it is prudent for the producers to bring it out on a streaming platform while it is still in the news and there is noise around it," film producer, trade and exhibition expert Girish Johar said.

The box office is completely unpredictable, and a dynamic release window is one way for producers to secure good deals with OTT platforms. It helps manage faster and higher returns for the producer. The strategy works for streamers, too.

“OTT players, on the other hand, don’t want to be stuck in a situation where they pay a bomb initially and then have to wait," Johar said, explaining the box office-based window policy.

While recent Tamil star-studded films such as Leo, GOAT andVettaiyaan skipped wide multiplex releases in north India and opted for early streaming releases, Kanguva had an extended theatrical window, ensuring a presence in national chains in the Hindi-speaking belt.

The film’s team had embraced a full-scale promotional blitz across north India, mirroring the blockbuster success strategies of Telugu hits RRR and Pushpa: The Rise. However, after the lacklustre box office response, the southern language versions of the film started streaming on OTT in less than a month, with Hindi following later.

On the other hand, the OTT release of Tamil film Amaran (released 31 October) was pushed from the stipulated 28-day period after its strong performance in theatres.

Release calendar

OTT platforms typically schedule films in advance, following the standard norms, and now have to adapt to a flexible release window, taking into account box-office performances.

“The other issue with striking a deal before theatrical release is platforms have already worked out a release calendar so they can’t change premiere dates based on box office," a senior studio executive said.

The executive added that most Hindi and Punjabi language films prefer to start streaming within eight weeks, while the four southern language ones adhere to a four-week window, as decided by industry bodies and producer associations. Given the dominance of single-screen cinemas in the southern market, multiplex chains are in no position to ask for a longer theatrical window for these films.

Independent trade analyst Sreedhar Pillai pointed out that it’s now reaching a point where many films starring popular stars and backed by top production houses are not picked up by streaming platforms before theatrical release.

“So, the question of negotiating or arguing over theatrical and OTT window doesn’t arise," Pillai said.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Lata Jha

Lata writes about the media and entertainment industry for Mint, focusing on everything from traditional film and TV to newer areas like video and audio streaming, including the business and regulatory aspects of both. She loves movies and spends a lot of her free time in theatres, which makes her job both fun and a bit of a challenge given that entertainment news often just talks about the glamorous side of things. Lata, on the other hand, tries to find and report on themes and trends in the entertainment world that most people don't notice, even though a lot of people in her country are really into movies. She’s a graduate of the Columbia School of Journalism.
