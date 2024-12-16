Acquired films remain focus for OTT platforms, with 60% viewership; original series drive brand identity, subscriptions
SummaryAlthough films drive significant viewership, original series are vital for subscriber retention on OTT platforms. Experts suggest that while big-budget films attract initial interest, original content fosters brand identity and loyalty.
The mass appeal of movies remains unbeatable on video-streaming platforms, which got almost 70% of their views from films acquired after their release in cinemas even as they focussed on commissioning original series for which they hold the intellectual property rights.