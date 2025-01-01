Producers of small films split streaming rights to maximise revenue, ease acquisition costs for OTT platforms
SummarySmaller budget southern films are increasingly streaming on multiple OTT platforms as exclusivity wanes. Producers seek to maximize revenue through diverse platforms, while industry experts note a trend towards revenue sharing and cautious spending on acquisitions amid changing market dynamics.
Small southern films such asMartin andNaradan are now streaming on more than one platform, often in the same language, as producers look to maximise revenue and OTT players balk at paying high prices to acquire movies or retain exclusive rights of small and mid-budget movies.