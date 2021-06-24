New Delhi: With movie theatres expecting state governments to lift the restrictions on them by the middle of July, some producers have announced film release in cinemas starting with Akshay Kumar’s Bellbottom on July 27.

Mohanlal’s Malayalam film Marakkar: Arabikkadalinte Simham has confirmed an Independence Day weekend release on 12 August, with an exclusive three-week period granted to it by the Film Exhibitors’ United Organisation of Kerala (FEUOK) and the Kerala Film Producers’ Association (KFPA) which means no other Malayalam film will be released during that period.

While teams of three Tamil films Laabam, Doctor and Borrder have also said they’re eyeing an August release, film industry experts said the release of Akshay Kumar’s Sooryavanshi, John Abraham’s Satyameva Jayate 2 and Hollywood film Fast and Furious 9 is also imminent.

However, these medium and big-budget films will arrive in theatres at a time when India is estimated to have lost at least 400 movie screens after the second covid-19 lockdown forced businesses to shut shop. This is in addition to the 1,000 plus theatres that closed down last year.

“The loss of these theatres is an irreparable one but the announcement of these films is based on the hope that key territories like Delhi and Mumbai will open up soon," film producer, trade and exhibition expert Girish Johar said adding that at least Bellbottom caters more to the urban, multiplex audiences besides having draw for overseas markets like the US, UK, UAE and others which have already eased restrictions.

While many single-screen theatres across the country have shut shop and are trying to get into other businesses, others are banking on these upcoming titles to decide whether they want to stay on in the business, said Atul Mohan, editor of trade magazine Complete Cinema. “They’re also hoping producers and distributors agree on revenue sharing terms based on box office instead of asking for MGs (minimum guarantees) to allow them to play the film, which they can’t afford," Mohan said. While the big Eid weekend has already been lost, there are three lucrative weekends —Independence Day, Dussehra and Diwali --- coming up, he said.

“The exhibition business has been completely destroyed in the past year-and-a-half but we have loyal audiences who are tired of staying home and are waiting to come back," said Pravin Chalikwar, a director at Priti Cinemas, a single-screen theatre in Parbhani, Maharashtra, one of the few to have survived the two waves.

Chalikwar who has cut down on his staff and is looking to reopen his cinema by the end of June, says there is strong buzz among theatre owners and small-town audiences for two films, Sooryavanshi and dubbed versions of Kannada period drama KGF: Chapter 2. However, neither has announced an official date yet. He is also hoping big releases are spaced out by at least two weeks to allow all titles to run to their full potential, and that producers do not insist on any clashes.

“Any film would need at least 15 days of promotion but we’re hopeful because the line-up is good," said Pranav Garg, managing director, Maya Palace, Muzaffarnagar who had spent around Rs. 3 crore on refurbishing his cinema right before the pandemic hit and is now looking to repay those loans with interest.

