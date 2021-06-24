Films plan theatrical release as India’s screen count dwindles

While many single-screen theatres across the country have shut shop and are trying to get into other businesses, others are banking on these upcoming titles to decide whether they want to stay on in the business, said Atul Mohan, editor of trade magazine Complete Cinema. “They’re also hoping producers and distributors agree on revenue sharing terms based on box office instead of asking for MGs (minimum guarantees) to allow them to play the film, which they can’t afford," Mohan said. While the big Eid weekend has already been lost, there are three lucrative weekends —Independence Day, Dussehra and Diwali --- coming up, he said.