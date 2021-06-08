New York Times, CNN, Reddit, other media websites hit by major internet outage

New York Times, CNN, Reddit, other media websites hit by major internet outage1 min read . 04:17 PM IST
- Multiple outages hit websites across the globe on Tuesday morning, affecting news websites and social media platforms
Multiple websites operated by news outlets including the Financial Times, the New York Times,CNN and Bloomberg News were down across the globe on Tuesday.
Preliminary reports suggest a technical glitch in a private CDN (Content Delivery Network) causing outage, more details awaited. Affected websites displayed the message: "Error 503 Service Unavailable". Initial reports suggest that the outage could be related to Fastly, a cloud computing service provider.
Here is a list of websites that are currently down due to an outage:
- UK Govt website
- Pintrest
- Twitch
- The Guardian
- Bloomberg
- Financial Times
Separately, Amazon.com Inc's retail website also seemed to face an outage. Amazon was not immediately available to comment. Britain's Guardian newspaper said its website and app were being affected by a wider internet outage on Tuesday.
Fastly said it was investigating "the potential impact to performance with our CDN services," according to its website.
Most of Fastly's coverage areas were facing "Degraded Performance", the website showed.
Nearly 21,000 Reddit users reported issues with the social media platform, while more than 2,000 users reported problems with Amazon, according to outage monitoring website Downdetector.com.
Amazon's Twitch was also experiencing an outage, according to Downdetector's website.
The issue affecting the sites was not immediately clear.
