Flipkart leverages games, video content to engage consumers during lockdown

NEW DELHI : E-commerce platform Flipkart has been leveraging gaming, user generated and snackable content to stay connected and engage consumers during the lockdown.

The company launched Flipkart Games for the first time after entering the video content category last year. It has launched real time multi-player game Cricket Battleground for young users and casual Snake Smash game for its older user base to keep them glued to its platform.

Gamification has also been brought to Flipkart Video originals such as user generated content (UGC) driven reality dance show Entertainer No 1 hosted by actor Varun Dhawan and gaming show Kya Bolti Public hosted by Manish Paul in a bid to engage more with the users. In these shows, users get to actively participate and play games.

Developed and executed remotely, both shows were introduced with an aim to address the need for positive entertainment while promoting social distancing. Flipkart also introduced a live virtual concert with top musicians and improved the selection of content in regional languages.

Flipkart strategy is inspired by Indian user's digital behviour pattern where majority of users are consuming video content and playing games on their smartphones. Flipkart has brought all these engaging elements together on the Flipkart app itself which is unheard of in the digital ecosystem.

Arindam Mukherjee, senior director of product and engineering at Flipkart said that at a time when the consumer is surrounded by negative news there's a need to create content that spreads positivity and cheer.

“By giving users the convenience of switching between shopping, watching videos, participating in reality shows and playing games with tangible rewards all on a single platform we are giving them new reasons to come back on a daily basis. With a focus on interactivity and gamification, we are bringing the living room experience to the Flipkart app," he added.

Flipkart Video claims to have clocked a 2.5X jump in viewership in March and April, as users continued to visit the platform to watch short news videos, movies, and original content Flipkart Games.

Post the launch of Cricket Battleground, time being spent by users has doubled to 10 million minutes per day on the platform. While on an average, over 2 lakh players spend over 30 minutes per day playing Cricket Battleground.

In these times, when consumers can't buy most of the products but have an urge to spend and go to their favourite app to check what's new, and then if they see products not updated or non delivery notification they may end up detaching from the brand said Shrenik Gandhi, chief executive and co-founder at digital agency White Rivers Media.

"Hence, what Flipkart is doing in terms of gaming and content strategy makes complete sense of providing customers with engaging content and keep them busy. Moreover, the customer will have more reasons to come back to the brand, when things are back to routine," he added.

