Flops find success online

“There are numerous Bollywood films that have gained popularity post the theatrical window, and we now witness this accelerated trend on new age OTT platforms, which are able to cater to individual preferences. Many films are suited for theatrical big-screen viewing, whereas several others may be suited for the small screen or home viewing," said Hiren Gada, chief executive officer, Shemaroo Entertainment. While theatrical success is a great measure to gauge receptiveness, smaller titles are often hit by many factors, including the availability of shows or competition from larger releases, Gada added. A film may take time to grow, by when it may be out of the theatre. Further, streaming services build algorithms based on individual tastes and throw up recommendations, helping the discovery of smaller titles.