Akshay Kumar—who is considered one of the fittest actors in the Indian film industry—Sunday stressed on long-lasting fitness and said one must focus on leading a fitter life and not a life with "filters" inspired by film stars. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Bollywood actor, who has been quietly working on his fitness for years, was one of the many personalities from different walks of life who shared their tips on fitness in the 108th episode of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's monthly radio programme ‘Mann Ki Baat’, the last for the year 2023.

Thanking the prime minister for giving him a platform to share his thoughts with the people of the country, Akshay said, "You all know I'm passionate about fitness, but I'm even more passionate about staying fit the natural way. What I like more than fancy gyms is swimming, playing badminton, climbing stairs, exercising with 'mudgar', eating good healthy food... {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Also Read | 'Baahubali': Rahul Gandhi takes dig at PM Modi, shares video of Vinesh Phogat leaving awards on Kartavya Path "Change your lifestyle on the advice of doctors and not by looking at some film star's body. Actors are often not what they appear on screen. Many types of filters and special effects are used and after seeing them, we start using shortcuts to change our body," news agency PTI quoted the Bollywood actor as saying.

He cautioned the listeners about taking shortcuts in their fitness journey.

"Nowadays, many people take steroids and go for these six packs and eight packs. Friends, with such shortcuts the body swells from the outside but remains hollow from the inside. Remember that shortcuts can cut your life short. You need long-lasting fitness, not shortcuts... {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Also Read | New Year 2024: 5 key finance-related changes set for rollout from Jan 1 "Like, I believe pure ghee, if eaten in the right quantity, is beneficial for us. But I see many boys and girls do not eat ghee because they fear they might become fat. It is very important for us to know what is good and what is bad for our fitness," he added.

Likened fitness to "devotion", Akshay said, "It shouldn't be like instant coffee or two-minutes noodles. In this new year, promise yourself no chemicals, no shortcut, exercise, yoga, good food, sleeping on time, some meditation and most importantly, happily accept how you look. After today, don't live a filter life, live a fitter life."

Besides Akshay Kumar, chess legend Vishwanathan Anand, Indian Women's Cricket Team skipper Harmanpreet Kaur and Isha Foundation founder Sadhguru also shared their fitness tips during the last episode of ‘Mann Ki Baat’ in 2023. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!