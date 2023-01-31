Footfalls for Hindi films slump up to 50%
Footfalls for Hindi cinema fell to 189 million in 2022 from 341 million in 2019, 316 million in 2018 and 301 million in 2017, according to media consulting firm Ormax.
NEW DELHI : Yash Raj Film’s Pathaan has offered a glimmer of hope for the beleaguered Hindi film industry, but cinema attendance in Hindi-speaking markets has plummeted by nearly half post-covid. Even though big hits such as Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and Drishyam 2 have reported 15 million ticket sales, theatre owners lamented that they are only a fraction of the pre-covid blockbusters such as Bajrangi Bhaijaan and Dangal, which raked in a staggering 50 million each.
