Footfalls  for  Hindi  films  slump  up  to  50%

The number of theatrical releases has reduced post-lockdown, said Ashish Kanakia, chief executive of MovieMax Cinemas. “Also, audiences have become content-conscious, and unless the film creates an urgency to be watched in theatres, people are waiting for them to release on OTT platforms. The footfalls totally depend on the kind of experience they are getting from a film. OTT has never been a competition when it comes to experience-led content, but for smaller films, people are showing the tendency to wait and watch unless they hear terrific word-of-mouth," Kanakia said.