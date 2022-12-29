For OTT content producers, the gravy train has stopped4 min read . Updated: 29 Dec 2022, 11:11 PM IST
Along with issues of piracy, advertising spending has slowed down, thanks to global inflation
Along with issues of piracy, advertising spending has slowed down, thanks to global inflation
NEW DELHI : After an initial rush of bullish spending as they looked to consolidate their presence in India, video streaming platforms are slowing investments in the country. In 2022, spending dipped by 50% as parent companies of foreign platforms reeled from the global downturn with subscriber addition in India remaining tepid. Along with issues of copyright infringement, advertising spending slowed, thanks to global inflation that left crypto and tech brands struggling with funds.