NEW DELHI : After an initial rush of bullish spending as they looked to consolidate their presence in India, video streaming platforms are slowing investments in the country. In 2022, spending dipped by 50% as parent companies of foreign platforms reeled from the global downturn with subscriber addition in India remaining tepid. Along with issues of copyright infringement, advertising spending slowed, thanks to global inflation that left crypto and tech brands struggling with funds.

In 2018, these players, in their earliest phase of India operations, started spending heavily as land grab opportunities beckoned, and spending was later spurred by the covid-19 lockdown. However, many producers now feel that the gravy train has stopped and OTT platforms are no longer green-lighting large-scale shows in a hurry, preferring instead to invest more frequently in mid-budget titles.

“The motherships (parent companies based in the US) are suffering, quite clearly. However, what most of us are even more concerned about is that most of these platforms haven’t seen growth in subscriptions post the first phase of the pandemic," said a senior producer working on a slate of web originals. One reason is the undue focus on licensing big films with mainstream actors. Also, most services remain wary of truly experimenting with genres and creating content that could resonate with the lower end of audience segments beyond the youth in metros. “The subscription growth rate is as low as 10% across metros, which is indicative of SVoD (subscription video on demand) penetration in these markets reaching saturation levels and we can expect single-digit growth in metros over the next year," said Keerat Grewal, partner, Ormax Media.

“In contrast, there has been a significantly higher growth in the 1 million plus towns for the AVoD (advertising-based video on demand) segment, which is reflective of the challenge to get subscribers to pay. With growth rates slowing, and key markets reaching saturation levels, platforms will be focusing on building franchise properties. In this context, it will also be imperative for the platforms to increase the strike rate for their launches." It is not practical to manage investments just by subscription revenues, noted Satyanarayana Murthy, head of growth products, INCA, Motion Content Group—GroupM India (INCA is GroupM’s influencer and content marketing solution unit). Further, consumers shall pay for subscriptions if there is a regular feed of fresh and varied content and the lockdown ensured that most engaged consumers have seen a majority of the flagship shows across OTTs.

“It is extremely tough to retain subscribers when you have a big show landing every two to three months which means that the platforms need to acquire new subscribers to manage the churn, and this is the phase that we are seeing," Murthy said, adding that as a result, content that rests outside paywall could increase.

Given that OTT services have acquired a lot of data on users over the past few years, it is only natural that they will be more careful with decisions, said Gunjan Arya, chief executive officer at OML Entertainment. “When audiences have been exposed to content from across the globe, there is no reason they will watch run-of-the-mill local shows. Some may say platforms have become more selective, but it’s just a matter of them becoming more involved," Arya explained.

As a pure-play SVoD service, subscriber addition is not the only aim, Monika Shergill, vice-president, content, Netflix India said. “Non-paying or discounted users don’t lead to a strong business in the long term. We’ve been measured and thoughtful in recognizing that what we make is ploughed back to the consumer, which is why we have to be priced a certain way," Shergill said in a recent interview, adding that the platform is continuing to “lean in" as far as India goes.

The proclivity to pay for any service depends on the value proposition it offers, Manish Kalra, chief business officer, ZEE5 India said. “Content consumption happens across mediums and factors such as the growth of connected TV, demand for the enhanced viewing experience, and newer formats play a significant role in bringing audiences on board. Consumers are now evolved, and they are opting for bundled services that provide access to multiple platforms but at a discounted rate," Kalra said.

More than content spending “correcting", they will become more sharply focused on audience segments and business deliverables, said Sameer Nair, CEO, Applause Entertainment. “Streamers will continue to invest in the creation and acquisition of premium quality content across languages but will do so to attract and retain wider mass audiences to their platform, even as they remain committed to building their subscription services," Nair added.