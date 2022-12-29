For OTT content producers, the gravy train has stopped

“The motherships (parent companies based in the US) are suffering, quite clearly. However, what most of us are even more concerned about is that most of these platforms haven’t seen growth in subscriptions post the first phase of the pandemic," said a senior producer working on a slate of web originals. One reason is the undue focus on licensing big films with mainstream actors. Also, most services remain wary of truly experimenting with genres and creating content that could resonate with the lower end of audience segments beyond the youth in metros. “The subscription growth rate is as low as 10% across metros, which is indicative of SVoD (subscription video on demand) penetration in these markets reaching saturation levels and we can expect single-digit growth in metros over the next year," said Keerat Grewal, partner, Ormax Media.

