For Sony, ‘The Last of Us’ is just the start
- Videogames are shaping up as the next content gold mine for movies and television. Sony will be a major beneficiary.
HBO’s new post-apocalyptic series “The Last of Us," adapted from a PlayStation game, is a smash hit—and symptomatic of a larger shift in the entertainment world. Videogames will increasingly inspire popular movies and television series. Sony is in a unique position to take advantage of the trend.
“The Last of Us" television series, released earlier in January, is off to a flying start. The premiere episode attracted 4.7 million viewers—including through HBO’s streaming service HBO Max—on its first day in the U.S., making it the second-largest debut for the network since 2010. After about a week, around 18 million viewers had watched the first episode. The show tells the story of a smuggler and a teenage girl in a zombie-infested imaginary U.S.
It isn’t exactly a surprise that the series has become a hit: Sony has sold more than 37 million of “The Last of Us" themed games since the first offering came out in 2013. But the television show is apparently drawing in new game players too. Sales jumped in the U.K. after the show launch, according to industry website gamesindustry.biz.
With streaming services and movie studios all eagerly searching for the next blockbuster, videogames are shaping up as increasingly promising source material—that comes with a built-in fan base. Videogames are now a much larger market than the cinema movie market itself. The global game market was worth $184 billion in 2022, according to industry tracker Newzoo. Around half of that is mobile games but even console gaming, which generated $52 billion in revenue last year, is bigger than the global cinema market. Even before the pandemic, worldwide box office revenue was only $43 billion in 2019, according to Comscore.
And videogames, especially big-budget titles, have increasingly mastered the art of immersive storytelling. Many games are now driven by compelling narratives and well-written characters. Hollywood has been tapping into comics—like Disney‘s Marvel Cinematic Universe—and blockbuster novel series—like HBO’s “Game of Thrones"—for a while now. And newer generations are growing up with videogame stories and characters in a manner reminiscent of comic series for generations past. “The Last of Us" franchise has been around for nearly 10 years—long enough for some fans to pass all the way through adolescence with different iterations of the story.
Sony, which co-produced the “The Last of Us" television series, is poised to benefit from this trend. With its PlayStation game console, the Japanese company publishes some of the world’s most popular games. It also owns a major Hollywood studio and a music label. Sony set up PlayStation Productions in 2019 to help convert its game franchises into movies and television series. And as a content “arms dealer" in the platform streaming wars, Sony can benefit directly from the fierce competition for viewers. Some other coming television series inspired by Sony games include Netflix’s “Horizon Zero Dawn" and Amazon‘s “God of War." Both game franchises have sold tens of millions of copies worldwide.
Videogames and other entertainment media are becoming more intertwined. With a foot in most of those different media, and a formidable content arsenal, Sony will benefit.
