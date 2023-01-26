For Sony, ‘The Last of Us’ is just the start

And videogames, especially big-budget titles, have increasingly mastered the art of immersive storytelling. Many games are now driven by compelling narratives and well-written characters. Hollywood has been tapping into comics—like Disney‘s Marvel Cinematic Universe—and blockbuster novel series—like HBO’s “Game of Thrones"—for a while now. And newer generations are growing up with videogame stories and characters in a manner reminiscent of comic series for generations past. “The Last of Us" franchise has been around for nearly 10 years—long enough for some fans to pass all the way through adolescence with different iterations of the story.