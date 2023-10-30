Forget Retirement. Become a Social-Media Star Instead.

“The whole concept on aging and what it means to be old is being rebranded," says Jennifer Furlong Sellar, a TV and social-media producer in Hollywood who works with Lydia Christopher, known as Champagne Glamma, an 82-year-old granfluencer who lives in Woodland Hills, Calif., and offers life lessons online based on her experience. Those lessons include how to manage expectations in a relationship, and how to bring joy into your life by changing your mindset.

