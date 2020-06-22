NEW DELHI: Television industry veteran and former chief executive of Viacom18 Raj Nayak’s new media and entertainment company House of Cheer announced the launch Happyness.me - a proprietary tool that measures the happiness quotient of corporates and its people.

Using behavioural psychology, neuroscience, and data-analytics, with inputs from experts in the field, the tool developed in partnership with human insights company The Happiness Index, will be used to measure the happiness quotient within an organisation and to provide customised solutions that empower leaders and inspire teams, the company said in a statement.

The two- year programme with regular happiness audits will help chief executives and leadership teams prioritise mental and emotional well-being of their people.

“With over three decades of experience working in business and industry, we have learned that emotion drives us. Emotions motivate us, they inspire, and they energize us to be productive and to take control of our professional lives. We believe that happiness is the primary emotion that can maximize potential and that has not yet been truly leveraged in the Indian workspace," House of Cheer managing partner Namrata Tata said in a statement.

The Happiness Index will gather feedback from over 80 countries in 23 different languages and has built its own neuroscience-based platform using artificial intelligence and machine learning.

“The future of work will look very different in terms of when, where and how people are working. Whether it is more employees working remotely, flexibly or in a globally distributed model, the challenges of effectively engaging and communicating with your people are increasing and mean that leaders require a new set of emotional skills and insight," Tony Latter, co-founder and head of innovations at The Happiness Index, UK said in a statement.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePaperLivemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated