NEW DELHI: Television industry veteran and former chief operating officer of Viacom18 Raj Nayak’s new media and entertainment company House of Cheer said that it will make available one of its tech-enabled platforms called Employee Voice 24/7 to small, medium and large companies, free of cost.

Launched under the Happyness.me brand, Employee Voice 24/7 will be offered to every company in India for a period of six months. Happyness.me is part of the consulting division of House of Cheer Networks Pvt Ltd, a full-service people, technology, media and entertainment hub specializing in creation, curation and consultancy to help companies reimagine their business and growth strategy. The company has tied up with the UK-based human insights company, The Happiness Index.

Employee Voice 24/7 empowers C-Suite leaders to listen to their people to better understand, in real-time, how they are feeling. Across organizations, the service will enable every single employee to anonymously share how she or he is feeling at any given point of time, 24/7, even multiple times a day, the company said in a statement. The platform will organize all individual employee feedback into a dashboard with insights that can inform and empower leaders to improve communication for employee well-being.

“The world is still in the throes of the worst global disaster in living human memory, and the pandemic has impacted lives in unimaginable ways. As companies and their employees struggle to overcome the challenges, it is an indisputable fact that at all times, the state of mind of employees has an important bearing on both – their own happiness, and the performance and fortunes of the company," Namrata Tata, managing partner- House Of Cheer, said in a statement.

“We have rolled out this free service to encourage organisations to connect with their people on a real-time basis. We would therefore encourage leaders of every organization, regardless of size, to make the Employee Voice 24/7 service a partner in their growth efforts. Because communication is a two-way street, and you need to hear from your people, just as much as they need to hear from you," she added.

Nayak who had quit Viacom18 in November 2018 had joined the network in 2011 as chief executive officer of its Hindi general entertainment channel Colors and was elevated to COO - Viacom18 in May 2017, after which his role was expanded to lead the revenue portfolio for the network’s broadcast business.

