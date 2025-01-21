Sajith Sivanandan, former chief executive officer of Disney+ Hotstar, has moved to Jio Mobile Digital Services as president.

Sivanandan confirmed the development on LinkedIn, describing his new role as an opportunity to build a suite of scalable digital services for Jio Mobile, powered by artificial intelligence. However, he declined to comment further when contacted by Mint.

Having joined Disney+ Hotstar in October 2022 and stepping down in December 2024, Sivanandan led the platform's business operations in India. He was responsible for defining its strategic priorities and charting a growth-focused product roadmap. He had worked closely with local leadership in international markets as well as with the Disney+ team in the US to drive Disney+ Hotstar’s continuous growth.

Sivanandan comes with experience in strategic business and leadership roles across international markets. He has spent over 14 years at Google, having served as managing director and business head of Google Pay and Next Billion User Initiatives for their APAC region.

Before his stint at Disney+ Hotstar, Sivanandan led Google Pay's operations in India, playing a pivotal role in establishing the business from scratch. He was instrumental in crafting the overall strategy and driving the platform's growth in the country.

Sivanandan's professional journey began with Star TV in India in 1996, where he managed the north India market for Channel V, laying the foundation for his career in media and technology.

Jio-Disney partnership In February 2024, Reliance Industries Ltd and The Walt Disney Co. announced a new joint venture to combine the businesses of Reliance’s associate company Viacom18 Media Pvt. Ltd and Disney’s Star India.