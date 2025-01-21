Hello User
Former Disney+ Hotstar CEO Sajith Sivanandan moves to Jio Mobile Digital Services as president

Former Disney+ Hotstar CEO Sajith Sivanandan moves to Jio Mobile Digital Services as president

Lata Jha

Former Disney+ Hotstar CEO Sajith Sivanandan transitions to Jio Mobile Digital Services as president, tasked with scaling AI-based digital offerings. His background includes leadership roles at Google and Star TV, emphasizing strategic growth.

Sajith Sivanandan, had joined Disney+ Hotstar in October 2022 and stepped down in December 2024,

Sajith Sivanandan, former chief executive officer of Disney+ Hotstar, has moved to Jio Mobile Digital Services as president.

Sivanandan confirmed the development on LinkedIn, describing his new role as an opportunity to build a suite of scalable digital services for Jio Mobile, powered by artificial intelligence. However, he declined to comment further when contacted by Mint.

Having joined Disney+ Hotstar in October 2022 and stepping down in December 2024, Sivanandan led the platform's business operations in India. He was responsible for defining its strategic priorities and charting a growth-focused product roadmap. He had worked closely with local leadership in international markets as well as with the Disney+ team in the US to drive Disney+ Hotstar’s continuous growth.

Sivanandan comes with experience in strategic business and leadership roles across international markets. He has spent over 14 years at Google, having served as managing director and business head of Google Pay and Next Billion User Initiatives for their APAC region.

Before his stint at Disney+ Hotstar, Sivanandan led Google Pay's operations in India, playing a pivotal role in establishing the business from scratch. He was instrumental in crafting the overall strategy and driving the platform's growth in the country.

Sivanandan's professional journey began with Star TV in India in 1996, where he managed the north India market for Channel V, laying the foundation for his career in media and technology.

Jio-Disney partnership

In February 2024, Reliance Industries Ltd and The Walt Disney Co. announced a new joint venture to combine the businesses of Reliance’s associate company Viacom18 Media Pvt. Ltd and Disney’s Star India.

RIL said it would also invest 11,500 crore into the JV, valuing the combined entity at 70,352 crore on a post-money basis, excluding synergies. The JV brings together media assets across entertainment (TV channels such as Colors, Star Plus, Star Gold) and sports (Star Sports and Sports18), besides content streaming on over-the-top video platforms JioCinema and Hotstar.



Lata Jha

Lata writes about the media and entertainment industry for Mint, focusing on everything from traditional film and TV to newer areas like video and audio streaming, including the business and regulatory aspects of both. She loves movies and spends a lot of her free time in theatres, which makes her job both fun and a bit of a challenge given that entertainment news often just talks about the glamorous side of things. Lata, on the other hand, tries to find and report on themes and trends in the entertainment world that most people don't notice, even though a lot of people in her country are really into movies. She’s a graduate of the Columbia School of Journalism.
