Former Disney India legal head Mihir Rale joins Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas

Mumbai: Top-tier law firm Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas (CAM) has appointed Mihir Rale as partner and co-head of its newly consolidated Digital+ practice.

Rale, who will be based in the firm’s Mumbai office, was most recently the general counsel at Star and Disney India, where he spent 15 years overseeing legal strategy, regulatory policy, competition issues, and intellectual property across the entertainment and digital ecosystem.

At CAM, Rale will co-lead the Digital+ vertical with Arun Prabhu. The aim is to provide holistic, cross-disciplinary legal advice to Indian and global clients operating in sectors such as big tech, OTT, e-commerce, SaaS, AI, gaming, drones, quantum computing, health tech and edtech, the company said in a statement.

The team comprises 30 lawyers and seven specialist partners across Mumbai, Delhi and Bengaluru.

“Digital businesses today play a vital role in India’s economic growth and social development. Mihir’s joining enhances our ability to address the complex needs of this space,” said Cyril Shroff, managing partner, Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas.

“Our newly announced Digital+ practice marks the consolidation of various practice groups and aims to provide specialised services to this diverse and emerging sector.”

The Digital+ practice consolidates CAM’s strengths across policy, transactions, compliance, product development, and dispute resolution, providing “end-to-end” support—from market entry and regulatory strategy to governance and strategic investments.

Rale brings over 23 years of legal experience, spanning mergers and acquisitions, compliance, and governance, particularly in sectors at the intersection of technology, media, and telecom (TMT).

An alumnus of ILS Law College, Pune, he has also held leadership roles in multiple industry forums, including as co-chair of the FICCI IPR Committee and the CII Digital Media Committee, and as a member of the FICCI Media & Entertainment Committee and CII National Regulatory Committee.