‘Fortunate, deeply grateful’ Karan Johar honoured by UK Parliament for his contribution to global entertainment industry2 min read 21 Jun 2023, 12:25 PM IST
Karan Johar, who completes 25 years as a filmmaker in 2023, was honoured by the British Parliament for his contribution to the global entertainment industry. Indian-origin peer Baroness Sandy Verma presented the citation to Johar.
Director Karan Johar who completes successful 25 years as a filmmaker in 2023 has now added another weather to his cap. The filmaker was honoured by the British Parliament for his contribution to the ‘global entertainment industry.’
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×