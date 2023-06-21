comScore
Business News/ Industry / Media/  'Fortunate, deeply grateful' Karan Johar honoured by UK Parliament for his contribution to global entertainment industry
 2 min read 21 Jun 2023, 12:25 PM IST Karishma Pranav Bhavsar

Karan Johar, who completes 25 years as a filmmaker in 2023, was honoured by the British Parliament for his contribution to the global entertainment industry. Indian-origin peer Baroness Sandy Verma presented the citation to Johar.

Director Karan Johar who completes successful 25 years as a filmmaker in 2023 has now added another weather to his cap. The filmaker was honoured by the British Parliament for his contribution to the ‘global entertainment industry.’

Indian-origin House of Lords peer Baroness Sandy Verma presented the citation to Johar, he said in his post.

The news was shared by the director on 20 June who penned a note and said that he was fortunate and deeply grateful for it. In a post, he wrote, “Today has been SUCH A SPECIAL day! I am fortunate and deeply grateful to be honoured at the British House of Parliament, in London by the esteemed Baroness Verma of Leicester. We celebrated my 25th year as a filmmaker in the film industry and I launched the teaser for #RockyAurRaniKiiPremKahaani too! It’s one of those days where I pinch myself and realise that dreams do come true. Thank you everyone for the unabashed love you have shown me in my journey. And I promise you, there is more to come"

The news was shared the same day his longtime friend and superstar Shah Rukh Khan unveiled the teaser of his upcoming directorial Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani. The one-minute teaser does not disclose much about the film. Set to the melodious tune of 'Tum Kya Mile,' the clip captures the essence of Rocky and Rani's love story. Interestingly, the film also brings back the famous chiffon sarees and actors dancing amidst snow-clad mountains.

The 51-year-old filmmaker made his directorial debut in 1998 with Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, and has gone on to become one of the most influential figures in the Indian film industry.

As a director, his credits include Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna, and My Name Is Khan. He has films such as Kal Ho Naa Ho, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, Kapoor & Sons, and Raazi to his credit as a producer. Also a presenter, Johar hosts his celebrity chat show Koffee With Karan.

His family banner Dharma Productions also posted a series of pictures of Johar receiving the citation.

"IT ONLY GETS GRANDER WITH DOUBLE THE CELEBRATION! We're over the moon to see our captain, #KaranJohar honoured at the British Parliament in London TODAY for his contribution to the global entertainment industry - celebrating his 25th anniversary year! (sic)" the production house tweeted.

Johar's film "Rocky Aur Rani...", fronted by Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt, marks his return to direction after 2016's Ae Dil Hai Mushkil.

The film also stars veteran actors Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi in key roles. It is set to hit the screens on July 28.

(With inputs from agencies)

Updated: 21 Jun 2023, 12:26 PM IST
