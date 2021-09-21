Fortune appoints Insider’s Alyson Shontell as top editor

Ms. Shontell is joining Fortune amid drawn-out contract negotiations between management and the publication’s union, which wants to remove readership targets from employees’ performance reviews and is pushing for new contract terms that would help diversify the magazine’s staff. The negotiations have caused friction between management and union members, leading to a one-day strike in March and threats to picket a Fortune conference in August, resulting in its postponement. Mr. Murray said he expects to reach a contract deal with Fortune’s union by the end of the year.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}