Movie production house Fox Star Studios, part of the Walt Disney Company India, has rebranded to Star Studios, and will now back films for both theatrical release as well as direct-to-digital premieres. Fox Star Studios has been known for hits like M.S. Dhoni – The Untold Story , Sanju , Neerja and Chhichhore , in the past.

Its upcoming slate includes Brahmāstra Part One: Shiva, directed by Ayan Mukerji starring Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna Akkineni and co- produced by Dharma Productions, Madhur Bhandarkar’s Babli Bouncer starring Tamannaah Bhatia co-produced by Junglee Pictures, Gulmohar, directed by Rahul Chittella, starring Sharmila Tagore, Manoj Bajpayee, Simran Rishi Bagga, Amol Palekar and Suraj Sharma and a remake of Malayalam film Hridayam co-produced by Dharma Productions.

“With Star Studios, we aim to harbour the best creative minds and bring unique stories to audiences with an expanding entertainment palate. We are creating a diverse range of stories across genres from grand visual spectacles to family dramas and everything in between. We are delighted to create a collaborative studio environment at Star Studios, that helps create cinematic experiences across theatrical and direct-to-digital films," Bikram Duggal, head of studios, Disney Star said in a statement adding that the company has already announced a few films, and will have more coming up.

Fox Star Studios was founded as a joint venture between then 20th Century Fox and Indian television company Star India in March 2008. In 2009, the studio acquired the rights for Karan Johar’s My Name is Khan, the studio’s debut film as distributor and co-producer. In June 2018, Walt Disney acquired Rupert Murdoch’s 21st Century Fox Inc. in a $71 billion cash and stock deal, making Star India, Fox Star Studios, and Hotstar part of Walt Disney.