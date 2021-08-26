NEW DELHI: Fox Star Studios and producer Sajid Nadiadwala will release Tadap , the Hindi remake of Telugu hit RX100 on 3 December. The film, starring actor Suniel Shetty's son Ahan Shetty, and Tara Sutaria in lead roles, has been directed by Milan Luthria.

The Hindi film industry, which started focusing on narratives directed at multiplex audiences, is lining up remakes of mass-market south Indian films to bring audiences back to theatres. Banijay-owned production house EndemolShine India has acquired the rights to two Tamil hits, Vijay-starrer Master and romantic fantasy film Oh My Kadavule.

Meanwhile, Rajkummar Rao will feature in the Hindi remake of Telugu thriller HIT. Ajay Devgn has also announced the remake of Telugu hit Naandhi. Bhushan Kumar-owned T-Series has announced the Hindi remake of Tamil action thriller Thadam with Aditya Roy Kapur in the lead. It will be directed by debutant Vardhan Ketkar.

Filmmakers and studios point to the universally appealing genre of these films, irrespective of language. “It is not really about south Indian or Hindi films, but good content which will entertain audiences. The two films that we have recently acquired Hindi rights for, are very different, in terms of narrative style or genre but appealed on a mass level to the audience," Abhishek Rege, CEO, EndemolShine India had said in an interview earlier.

Content for the mass market has always seen strong demand and that will continue, as is evident from the impressive box office numbers that Master had garnered this January. Rege had said in the post-pandemic era, where cinemas are straining to get back on their feet and require strong footfall, there will be demand for popular films.

Trade experts point out that while Bollywood has looked to south Indian films for inspiration earlier, and with much success, be it Kabir Singh (a remake of Arjun Reddy), Ajay Devgn's Drishyam or Shahid Kapoor’s upcoming sports drama Jersey, filmmakers down south are far more keen to push their original films up north now

