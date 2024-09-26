Francis Ford Coppola bet more than $100 million on his legacy. Now what?
SummaryThe director talks about his passion project, ‘Megalopolis,’ including reports of problems on set and how he paid for the film.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
Francis Ford Coppola was flush from The Godfather in 1973 when he bought an architectural jewel in San Francisco’s North Beach for $500,000. His new headquarters was a flatiron building clad in tile and copper, with an eight-story steel frame that withstood the great earthquake of 1906. Coppola has held on to the Sentinel Building through a half-century of intense seismic activity in his career, including cinematic triumphs and Hollywood debacles, bankruptcies and windfalls—most recently, a fortune he amassed in the wine trade and then leveraged to fund a wild big-budget movie called Megalopolis, the 85-year-old director’s first release in 13 years.