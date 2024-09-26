Francis Ford Coppola bet more than $100 million on his legacy. Now what?

Though weed isn’t part of his work methods anymore, Coppola says, it once helped him conjure an iconic moment in one of his most celebrated works. “True story," he says: The flashback ending of Godfather II was supposed to include a scene between Al Pacino’s Michael Corleone and his father, immortalized in the first film by Marlon Brando. James Caan and other alums from the original movie had also agreed to appear in the flashback. (“They all wanted a lot of money because they hadn’t gotten a lot of money" for the first Godfather, Coppola says.) But then, on the day before the scene was scheduled to be shot, the director got word that Brando had turned down the deal, scuttling his plan for a final father-son moment in the movie.