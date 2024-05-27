Free, ad-supported streaming content gaining currency, attracting advertisers
Summary
- The channels, targeted at niche audiences, are ad-supported but allow content owners with specialized libraries including music, news or regional content, to build their own audience. For advertisers, FAST offers the advantage of targeted advertising.
Free, ad-supported streaming television, or FAST channels as they are known, is slowly gaining popularity among Indian viewers who are looking for programming that is free of cost and caters to specific language or genre segments as the penetration of large connected TV (CTV) sets grows.