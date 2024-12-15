OTT services see growth in AVoD as cost-sensitive audiences savour free content
SummaryAVoD content significantly outperforms SVoD in viewership due to its free accessibility. Platforms balancing both models can attract a larger audience, especially in regional markets. This presents a strong monetization opportunity through targeted advertising as digital ad spending increases.
Video-streaming platforms that are building hybrid models - a combination of subscription offerings and advertising-backed content - are seeing their free content make up a substantial chunk of viewership, anything between 50 and 90%, according to media industry experts.