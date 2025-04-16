OTT Monetization Model: Where paywalled content rides reach of ad-supported show
SummaryThe success of shows like Amazon MX Player's Ek Badnaam Aashram underscores the potential for hybrid monetization strategies in the OTT space. Experts emphasize the need for high-quality SVoD content to maintain subscriber loyalty amid increasing competition and evolving viewer preferences.
Ad-supported, free-to-watch shows such as Ek Badnaam Aashram and Hip Hop India on Amazon MX Player made a splash when they dropped on the streaming platform over the past two months, topping OTT viewership charts for several weeks and reinforcing the view that AVoD (advertising video-on-demand) content can serve as a potent hook for consumers to convert them into subscribers.