Free streaming movies and TV: Good, but not too good to be true

The service—owned by Paramount Global, formerly known as ViacomCBS—includes content from the parent company’s networks, including shows such as “Survivor" and movies such as “Star Trek." My gripe with Pluto TV is that it doesn’t show you when ads are coming—they pop up intermittently throughout a movie. There are also live TV channels with programming spanning sports reruns, entertainment and news, but the channels are distinct from the versions available on the broadcast networks. CNN on Pluto TV, for example, shows the latest headlines but doesn’t offer the same programming as cable.