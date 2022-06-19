Free streaming services attract more viewers—and advertisers

The growing use of internet-connected TVs is creating some headaches for advertisers. Fraud in internet-connected TV is surging, according to ad measurement and verification firm DoubleVerify Inc. Another problem: Many commercials on ad-supported streaming services continue to play after viewers turn off their television due to a lack of communication between the TV and external streaming device, according to a recent study by WPP PLC’s ad-buying giant GroupM and ad-measurement firm iSpot.tv Inc. The industry is working on solutions to this glitch, which is expected to cost more than $1 billion in wasted ad dollars this year