NEW DELHI:The first batch of Bollywood films scheduled for launch in the coming weeks have pushed back their release dates due to a fresh surge in covid infections. While Yash Raj Films has said it will come out with a new date for its comedy Bunty Aur Babli 2 originally scheduled for 23 April, Eros International has pushed the release of the Hindi version of its film Haathi Mere Saathi slated for this Friday. The Tamil (Kaadan) and Telugu (Aranya) versions have, however, already hit the big screen.

Punjabi film Puaada starring Ammy Virk has also delayed its theatrical screening given the infection spread in Punjab. The move has thrown theatre owners in a state of disarray, who believe recovery had just begun with some good news brought in by Bollywood offerings Roohi and Mumbai Saga.

“The sentiments were very high and positive (with the release of new films) but it seems like things are set in reverse gear with the industry taking steps backwards when we had just started moving ahead," Kunal Sawhney, senior vice-president, Carnival Cinemas said.

Earlier this week, the Delhi government placed cinema halls, metros, malls and religious places under ‘super spreader’ zones in the wake of increasing number of covid cases, a move that trade experts deem unwarranted given that theatres are not only following all safety and hygiene protocols, there is also no proof of cases originating or spreading from cinemas.

Trade experts and theatre owners say cinemas are in dire need of new content right now on a regular basis to keep the momentum going. And there is ample proof that people are ready to come to theatres if there is compelling stuff on offer.

While Roohi had made around Rs18.43 crore at last count with an impressive start thanks to the Mahashivratri holiday, crime drama Mumbai Saga is looking at first week collections of Rs13 crore, though business of both has been hit by rising cases and restrictions particularly in states like Maharashtra. Hollywood monster film Godzilla vs Kong too picked up around Rs. 6 crore on its first day alone after its release earlier this week though major contribution came from Tamil Nadu and the Nizam and Andhra Pradesh region. South India is bringing in over 60% of box office revenues of films currently with the Hindi-speaking markets faring way below potential.

Even as uncertainty looms over the release of Akshay Kumar starrer Bollywood biggie Sooryavanshi at the end of April, some smaller films are sticking to their dates in the meantime. Parineeti Chopra-starrer Saina has hit screens this week while Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi’s Chehre is slated for 9 April. Kangana Ranaut’s biopic on Jayalalithaa, Thalaivi will release on 23 April.

“A lot of these films had begun spending on publicity and marketing so they didn’t really have a choice but to go ahead with the theatrical release but the industry can only hope for the vaccination drive to get into full gear in time for the big releases," said a trade analyst who did not wish to be named.

